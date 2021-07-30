The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Florence, SC
