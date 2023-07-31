The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.