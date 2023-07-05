Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.