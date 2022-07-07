The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expec…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thur…
This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Flor…