Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Florence, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Florence, with forecast models showing 32 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.