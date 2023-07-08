The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.