Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 98. A 72-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. H…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. T…