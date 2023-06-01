Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Scattered…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees t…
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. W…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Br…