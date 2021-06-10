Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.