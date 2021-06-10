 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert