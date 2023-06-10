The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is high. The s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will se…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. W…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…