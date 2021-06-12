Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Florence, SC

 Skip to main content
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

