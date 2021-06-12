Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.