The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thou…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
What is 'committed warming'? A climate scientist explains why global warming can continue long after emissions end
Thanks to humans, the concentration of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now 50% higher than before the industrial era.