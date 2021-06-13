Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.