Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. There is a 48% chance of rain i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without a…
For the drive home in Florence: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecaste…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…