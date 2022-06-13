Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Florence, SC

The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 107. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.