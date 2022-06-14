Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Florence, SC

The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.