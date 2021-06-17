Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Florence, SC
