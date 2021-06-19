The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 …
This evening in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot da…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Florence fol…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73…