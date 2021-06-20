Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement until SUN 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.