Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Florence, SC
