Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.