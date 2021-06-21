 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement until MON 7:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

