The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Period…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Florence fol…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot da…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…