Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Florence, SC

The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

