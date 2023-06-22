Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Mo…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in t…