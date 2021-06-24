Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Period…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expect…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's condi…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Florence's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Potential for heavy …
This evening's outlook for Florence: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Florence fol…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds W …