The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Period…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expect…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's condi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see…
Florence's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Potential for heavy …
This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds W …