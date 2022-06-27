Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
