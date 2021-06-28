The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expect…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's condi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds W …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Florence's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph…