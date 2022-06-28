Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Florence, SC
