Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings o…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 68 degrees …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Periods of thunder…