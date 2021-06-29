 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert