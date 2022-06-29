 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Florence, SC

The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

