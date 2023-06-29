The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.