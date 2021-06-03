 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

