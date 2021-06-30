Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will se…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot…
Florence's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph…