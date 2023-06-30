The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.