The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Florence, SC
