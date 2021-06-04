Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.