The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance of r…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecaste…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luck…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…