The Florence area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Florence, SC
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
