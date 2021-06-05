Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Florence, SC
