 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert