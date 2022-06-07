Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The Florence area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. To…