Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until WED 9:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.