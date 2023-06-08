The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 9:45 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Florence, SC
