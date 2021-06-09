Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.