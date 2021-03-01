Florence will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Florence, SC
