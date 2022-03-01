 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

