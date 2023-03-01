Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see ge…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Toda…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms …
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …