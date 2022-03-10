Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Florence, SC
