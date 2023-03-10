Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.