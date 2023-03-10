Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. T…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Florence. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…