The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Florence, SC
