Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.