The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The UV i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Florence: Rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is ca…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It shou…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will s…