Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

